Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 6,647 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FMC were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $118.16 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $120.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

