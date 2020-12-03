Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 16,693 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 101.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 1,296,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,178,446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,654,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 795,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,326,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 710,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.