The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 843,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $75.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

