The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

