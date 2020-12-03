The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Nevro worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,604. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 0.99. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $175.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

