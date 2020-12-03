The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.67% of The First of Long Island worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 67.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIC stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

