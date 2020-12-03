The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $29,854.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,508 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.