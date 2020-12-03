The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 909 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Neogen by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

