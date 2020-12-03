The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,699 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of MEDNAX worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MEDNAX by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 6.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

