The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,699 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of MEDNAX worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 1.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,481,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after buying an additional 159,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,299,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 280,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in MEDNAX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 743,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MD stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

