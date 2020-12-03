The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,964 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,813 shares of company stock worth $39,912,081. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

