The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,002 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

EPR stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

