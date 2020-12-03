The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 60 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Stamps.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.97. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total value of $984,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,400 shares of company stock worth $21,612,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

