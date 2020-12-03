The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 60 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Stamps.com by 119.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 371.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.63, for a total transaction of $400,002.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,002.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,400 shares of company stock worth $21,612,354. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

STMP stock opened at $187.27 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.97.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

