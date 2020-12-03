The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,288 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,141.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 430,836 shares of company stock worth $14,856,932 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAR stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

