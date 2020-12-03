The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 45,040 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,040 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.38% of Ebix worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ebix by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 262.2% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 247,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 233.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

