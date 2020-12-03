The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,585 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.67% of The First of Long Island worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The First of Long Island has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.49.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

