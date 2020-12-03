The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,044 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Trustmark worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $2,006,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $1,858,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 683.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMK opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

