The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,702 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

