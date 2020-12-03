The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,497 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,778 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,363 shares of company stock worth $3,684,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

