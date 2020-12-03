The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,340 Shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 144.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,082 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,650,000 after purchasing an additional 817,004 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,043,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 815,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 989,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after buying an additional 374,352 shares during the last quarter.

WMGI stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

