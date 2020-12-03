The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,839 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,574.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $291,738.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,828 shares of company stock valued at $34,056,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

