The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 171 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

ARNA stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

