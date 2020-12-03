The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 131,898 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,898 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,152,000 after acquiring an additional 116,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

