The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

