The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 258.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,294 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of New Gold worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Gold by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,238 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,463,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,446,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in New Gold by 68.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,139,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 463,610 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

