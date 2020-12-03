The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 289,696 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.