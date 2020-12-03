The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,592 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

