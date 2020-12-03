The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of World Fuel Services worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock valued at $835,700 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

INT stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

