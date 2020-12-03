The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 104.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

WMGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

