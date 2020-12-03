The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.14 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,951,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 981,696 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Microsoft worth $3,144,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,628.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

