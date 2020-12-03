The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AU. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of AU opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

