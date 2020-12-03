The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.38 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.