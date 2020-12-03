The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunPower by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SunPower by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 552,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 340,324 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Shares of SPWR opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.04 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

