The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 734,294 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of New Gold worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

