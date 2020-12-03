The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Terex worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 195.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

