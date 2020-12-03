The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of World Fuel Services worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock valued at $835,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

