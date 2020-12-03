The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

