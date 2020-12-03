The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Domtar worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 91.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after buying an additional 205,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Domtar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.88 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFS. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

