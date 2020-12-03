The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 96.5% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 208,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $70,140.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,303 shares of company stock valued at $796,986 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

