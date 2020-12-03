The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

