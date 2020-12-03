The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.09. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $272.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

