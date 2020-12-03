The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KWR opened at $243.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.55 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.09.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KWR. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

