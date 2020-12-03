Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Terex worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Terex by 102.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 159,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after buying an additional 122,938 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

