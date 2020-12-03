TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

