TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

