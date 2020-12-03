TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $228,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

