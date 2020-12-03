TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

