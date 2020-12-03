TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $596,000 Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,812 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $126.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

SASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

