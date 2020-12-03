TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $509,000 Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,287,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $88.90.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

